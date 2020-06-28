All apartments in Irvine
10 Del Ventura

10 Del Ventura · No Longer Available
Location

10 Del Ventura, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Westpark single family home located in a very convenient and yet quite cul de sac location. Close to award-winning Plaza Vista School and various shopping centers. This home features a vaulted ceiling which creates a very roomy and bright style. Granite counter kitchen with a good-size island. Kitchen overlooking a well landscaped backyard with mature fruit trees. The spacious family room with fireplace and built-in entertainment niche makes a warm touch of this home. Your clients will also like the epoxy flooring in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Del Ventura have any available units?
10 Del Ventura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 10 Del Ventura currently offering any rent specials?
10 Del Ventura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Del Ventura pet-friendly?
No, 10 Del Ventura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Del Ventura offer parking?
Yes, 10 Del Ventura offers parking.
Does 10 Del Ventura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Del Ventura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Del Ventura have a pool?
No, 10 Del Ventura does not have a pool.
Does 10 Del Ventura have accessible units?
No, 10 Del Ventura does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Del Ventura have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Del Ventura does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Del Ventura have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Del Ventura does not have units with air conditioning.
