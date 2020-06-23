10 Christamon S #34

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This lovely townhouse is situated in the highly desirable Northwood area of Irvine. It features 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2.5 baths that have just been tastefully remodeled. Plantation shutters throughout this bright and immaculate townhouse. A spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling showcasing the cozy fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting and brand new stainless steel dishwasher, stove and built-in microwave. Attached 2 car direct access garage. It is a short walk to the community pool and spa, and minutes away from the shopping area, restaurants, parks and award winning schools.