Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
10 Christamon S #34
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

10 Christamon S #34

10 Christamon South · No Longer Available
Location

10 Christamon South, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This lovely townhouse is situated in the highly desirable Northwood area of Irvine. It features 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2.5 baths that have just been tastefully remodeled. Plantation shutters throughout this bright and immaculate townhouse. A spacious living room with a vaulted ceiling showcasing the cozy fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters, recessed lighting and brand new stainless steel dishwasher, stove and built-in microwave. Attached 2 car direct access garage. It is a short walk to the community pool and spa, and minutes away from the shopping area, restaurants, parks and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Christamon S #34 have any available units?
10 Christamon S #34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Christamon S #34 have?
Some of 10 Christamon S #34's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Christamon S #34 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Christamon S #34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Christamon S #34 pet-friendly?
No, 10 Christamon S #34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Christamon S #34 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Christamon S #34 offers parking.
Does 10 Christamon S #34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Christamon S #34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Christamon S #34 have a pool?
Yes, 10 Christamon S #34 has a pool.
Does 10 Christamon S #34 have accessible units?
No, 10 Christamon S #34 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Christamon S #34 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Christamon S #34 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Christamon S #34 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Christamon S #34 does not have units with air conditioning.

