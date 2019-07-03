All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 17 2019 at 2:05 AM

10 Cherry N

10 Cherry North · No Longer Available
Location

10 Cherry North, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AN INCREDIBLE LEASING OPPORTUNITY: A GORGEOUSLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME COMES FULLY FURNISHED WITH BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER FURNITURE! Featuring a bright and open floor plan, this spacious home is covered with easy care ceramic tile flooring throughout. Living room offers a
fireplace, wall built-in wine display cabinets, ceiling fan/light and oversized sliding doors to the great backyard. The tastfully remodeld kitchen is showcased with elegant black granite countertops, built-in breakfast bar, attractive mosaic tile back-splash, ample pristine white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, stainless stell sink, modern ceiling dropped stainless steel rangehood, recessed lighting, gliterring accent lights over the contemporary bar stools. The inviting formal dining by the large windows comes with ceiling fan/light and a stunning set of large dining table, benches and matching end table. Master suite is a dream offering designer Cal-King bedroom set, matching dresser and night stands, ceiling fan/light, 2 closets with mirror doors. Both bathroom are upgraded with newer granite countertop, ample under counter cabinets and unique accent bath sink and plumbing fixutres. One of the other bedrooms comes with direct acess to a cozy court-yard area by the garage back door. Laundry room is conveniently located inside with direct access to 2 car garage. Backyard is a great, spacious place to relax and entertain with nice landscaping, grown fruit trees, patio furniture ready. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Cherry N have any available units?
10 Cherry N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Cherry N have?
Some of 10 Cherry N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Cherry N currently offering any rent specials?
10 Cherry N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Cherry N pet-friendly?
No, 10 Cherry N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Cherry N offer parking?
Yes, 10 Cherry N offers parking.
Does 10 Cherry N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Cherry N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Cherry N have a pool?
No, 10 Cherry N does not have a pool.
Does 10 Cherry N have accessible units?
No, 10 Cherry N does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Cherry N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Cherry N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Cherry N have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Cherry N does not have units with air conditioning.
