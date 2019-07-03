10 Cherry N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

AN INCREDIBLE LEASING OPPORTUNITY: A GORGEOUSLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME COMES FULLY FURNISHED WITH BEAUTIFUL DESIGNER FURNITURE! Featuring a bright and open floor plan, this spacious home is covered with easy care ceramic tile flooring throughout. Living room offers a

fireplace, wall built-in wine display cabinets, ceiling fan/light and oversized sliding doors to the great backyard. The tastfully remodeld kitchen is showcased with elegant black granite countertops, built-in breakfast bar, attractive mosaic tile back-splash, ample pristine white cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, stainless stell sink, modern ceiling dropped stainless steel rangehood, recessed lighting, gliterring accent lights over the contemporary bar stools. The inviting formal dining by the large windows comes with ceiling fan/light and a stunning set of large dining table, benches and matching end table. Master suite is a dream offering designer Cal-King bedroom set, matching dresser and night stands, ceiling fan/light, 2 closets with mirror doors. Both bathroom are upgraded with newer granite countertop, ample under counter cabinets and unique accent bath sink and plumbing fixutres. One of the other bedrooms comes with direct acess to a cozy court-yard area by the garage back door. Laundry room is conveniently located inside with direct access to 2 car garage. Backyard is a great, spacious place to relax and entertain with nice landscaping, grown fruit trees, patio furniture ready. Must see!