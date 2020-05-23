10 Bowditch

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This stunning, upgraded 4 bedroom home in the heart of Northwood is waiting for you to call it home. The home has been completely remodeled with tumbled travertine floors downstairs, recessed lights, dual pane windows, solid core interior doors and new electric outlets & switches. The kitchen has an enormous island that overlooks a casual dining area with built-in seating. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel Thermidor double oven, range, range hood, dishwasher and Kitchen Aid refrigerator, newer cabinets, built-in speakers, granite counters, & reverse osmosis system. Living Room has built-in entertainment cabinet, cozy fireplace, and french doors leading to the backyard. Convenient bedroom downstairs with upgraded 3/4 bath. Hardwood flooring throughout the upper level & stairs. Spacious Master suite has double door entry, vaulted ceilings, luxurious en suite master bath complete with granite counters, newer vanities, roman tub. Step out and have your morning coffee on the redone master balcony or by your private fireplace. Two generous sized secondary bedrooms share another remodeled hall bathroom. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a large back yard perfect for gatherings. Attend award winning Irvine Unified Schools. Ready to move in.