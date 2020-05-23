All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

10 Bowditch

10 Bowditch · No Longer Available
Location

10 Bowditch, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This stunning, upgraded 4 bedroom home in the heart of Northwood is waiting for you to call it home. The home has been completely remodeled with tumbled travertine floors downstairs, recessed lights, dual pane windows, solid core interior doors and new electric outlets & switches. The kitchen has an enormous island that overlooks a casual dining area with built-in seating. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel Thermidor double oven, range, range hood, dishwasher and Kitchen Aid refrigerator, newer cabinets, built-in speakers, granite counters, & reverse osmosis system. Living Room has built-in entertainment cabinet, cozy fireplace, and french doors leading to the backyard. Convenient bedroom downstairs with upgraded 3/4 bath. Hardwood flooring throughout the upper level & stairs. Spacious Master suite has double door entry, vaulted ceilings, luxurious en suite master bath complete with granite counters, newer vanities, roman tub. Step out and have your morning coffee on the redone master balcony or by your private fireplace. Two generous sized secondary bedrooms share another remodeled hall bathroom. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a large back yard perfect for gatherings. Attend award winning Irvine Unified Schools. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Bowditch have any available units?
10 Bowditch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 10 Bowditch have?
Some of 10 Bowditch's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Bowditch currently offering any rent specials?
10 Bowditch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Bowditch pet-friendly?
No, 10 Bowditch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 10 Bowditch offer parking?
Yes, 10 Bowditch offers parking.
Does 10 Bowditch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Bowditch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Bowditch have a pool?
No, 10 Bowditch does not have a pool.
Does 10 Bowditch have accessible units?
No, 10 Bowditch does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Bowditch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Bowditch has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Bowditch have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Bowditch does not have units with air conditioning.
