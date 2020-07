Amenities

Upgraded 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Newly double pane window and window treatments. Lamented wood floor throughout the house. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops. Recessed lighting. Upgraded bathrooms. Beautiful patio great for relaxing and entertaining. Woodbridge community offers more than 20 pools, 2 man made lakes, beach lagoons, tennis court and many more facilities. This home is a pleasant home to live. Good cerdit and non smokers a must.