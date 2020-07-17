Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

A great house in the hills of Turtle Rock with the largest floorplan. It locates in the cul-de-sac area which offers a wide-open floorplan with dramatic volume ceilings, art ledges, and panoramic views of mountains and city lights. Introduced by a long driveway and gated courtyard, the home features view-enhanced bedrooms with open spaces.It offers formal living and dining rooms, 3-car garage, stereo speakers throughout, and a gourmet kitchen and breakfast room with granite countertops, self-closing cabinet drawers, pull-out storage shelves, volume ceilings, skylight, and stainless steel appliances. Such a unique floor plan and a lovable community to live in. Locates in best school district, quiet neighborhood for you to enjoy.