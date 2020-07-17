All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 1 Titan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
1 Titan
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:28 AM

1 Titan

1 Titan · (949) 838-7451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 Titan, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3635 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
A great house in the hills of Turtle Rock with the largest floorplan. It locates in the cul-de-sac area which offers a wide-open floorplan with dramatic volume ceilings, art ledges, and panoramic views of mountains and city lights. Introduced by a long driveway and gated courtyard, the home features view-enhanced bedrooms with open spaces.It offers formal living and dining rooms, 3-car garage, stereo speakers throughout, and a gourmet kitchen and breakfast room with granite countertops, self-closing cabinet drawers, pull-out storage shelves, volume ceilings, skylight, and stainless steel appliances. Such a unique floor plan and a lovable community to live in. Locates in best school district, quiet neighborhood for you to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Titan have any available units?
1 Titan has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Titan have?
Some of 1 Titan's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Titan currently offering any rent specials?
1 Titan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Titan pet-friendly?
No, 1 Titan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Titan offer parking?
Yes, 1 Titan offers parking.
Does 1 Titan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Titan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Titan have a pool?
No, 1 Titan does not have a pool.
Does 1 Titan have accessible units?
No, 1 Titan does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Titan have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Titan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Titan have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Titan does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1 Titan?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity