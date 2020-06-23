All apartments in Irvine
Location

1 Cerrito, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the charming community of Rancho San Joaquin, this gorgeously remodeled single level condo (with no stairs at the entry level) spans over 1,450 sq feet of living space. Boasting a light and bright floorplan, the primary living spaces encompassing a beautifully appointed kitchen, complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting, breakfast nook, and a sunken formal living room and dining area with sliding glass doors leading to two separate patios. Two spacious bedrooms complete this turn-key residence; each with their own en-suite upgraded bathroom and spacious closets. Enjoy all the amenities Rancho San Joaquin has to offer, including a sparkling pool and spa, and easy entry to William R. Mason Regional Park, featuring a large lake, walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic/entertaining areas. An ideal location in Southern Irvine ensures convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment, John Wayne airport and award-winning schools (University High School & Rancho San Joaquin Middle School).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Cerrito have any available units?
1 Cerrito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1 Cerrito have?
Some of 1 Cerrito's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Cerrito currently offering any rent specials?
1 Cerrito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Cerrito pet-friendly?
No, 1 Cerrito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1 Cerrito offer parking?
Yes, 1 Cerrito offers parking.
Does 1 Cerrito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Cerrito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Cerrito have a pool?
Yes, 1 Cerrito has a pool.
Does 1 Cerrito have accessible units?
No, 1 Cerrito does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Cerrito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Cerrito has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Cerrito have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Cerrito does not have units with air conditioning.
