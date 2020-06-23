Amenities

Located in the charming community of Rancho San Joaquin, this gorgeously remodeled single level condo (with no stairs at the entry level) spans over 1,450 sq feet of living space. Boasting a light and bright floorplan, the primary living spaces encompassing a beautifully appointed kitchen, complete with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting, breakfast nook, and a sunken formal living room and dining area with sliding glass doors leading to two separate patios. Two spacious bedrooms complete this turn-key residence; each with their own en-suite upgraded bathroom and spacious closets. Enjoy all the amenities Rancho San Joaquin has to offer, including a sparkling pool and spa, and easy entry to William R. Mason Regional Park, featuring a large lake, walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic/entertaining areas. An ideal location in Southern Irvine ensures convenient access to shopping, dining, entertainment, John Wayne airport and award-winning schools (University High School & Rancho San Joaquin Middle School).