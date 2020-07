Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This completely remodeled Park Huntington single level home has it all! Features include a remodeled kitchen & bathrooms, newer windows, newer heater and A/C, recessed lighting, and much more. The living and dining "great room" has cathedral ceilings and a very open layout. Just a short walk to Hawes, easy access to lots of shops and restaurants, this home is a must see!