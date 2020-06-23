All apartments in Huntington Beach
9171 Ellsworth Drive

9171 Ellsworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9171 Ellsworth Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning Beach Home Available Now FOR LEASE for FIRST TIME - ONE YEAR MINIMUM. Tenant will enjoy this FULLY REMODELED DESIGNER SHOW HOME, Complete with ALL 2 Year New Stainless Steel Appliances. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Lease also includes a 65 inch 4k Flat Screen TV in Built into to Living Room built in fireplace surround. This home has it ALL, new energy efficient Heating and Air conditioning, dual pane windows plus a charming dutch door. Flooring is wood look tile throughout main areas and luxury carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Each of the THREE SPACIOUS bedrooms has mirrored wardrobes and ceiling fans with lights. Large backyard has 2 sheds available for tenant use and has been professionally landscape. Property is located just a few minutes from idyllic white sand beaches and all the fun and excitement of downtown Huntington Beach and Pacific City, All utilities are paid by tenant with exception of regular gardening service. Property is available for immediate move in to qualified applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9171 Ellsworth Drive have any available units?
9171 Ellsworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 9171 Ellsworth Drive have?
Some of 9171 Ellsworth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9171 Ellsworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9171 Ellsworth Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9171 Ellsworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9171 Ellsworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 9171 Ellsworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9171 Ellsworth Drive does offer parking.
Does 9171 Ellsworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9171 Ellsworth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9171 Ellsworth Drive have a pool?
No, 9171 Ellsworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9171 Ellsworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 9171 Ellsworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9171 Ellsworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9171 Ellsworth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9171 Ellsworth Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9171 Ellsworth Drive has units with air conditioning.
