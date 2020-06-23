9171 Ellsworth Drive

Amenities

Stunning Beach Home Available Now FOR LEASE for FIRST TIME - ONE YEAR MINIMUM. Tenant will enjoy this FULLY REMODELED DESIGNER SHOW HOME, Complete with ALL 2 Year New Stainless Steel Appliances. Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Lease also includes a 65 inch 4k Flat Screen TV in Built into to Living Room built in fireplace surround. This home has it ALL, new energy efficient Heating and Air conditioning, dual pane windows plus a charming dutch door. Flooring is wood look tile throughout main areas and luxury carpet in all 3 bedrooms. Each of the THREE SPACIOUS bedrooms has mirrored wardrobes and ceiling fans with lights. Large backyard has 2 sheds available for tenant use and has been professionally landscape. Property is located just a few minutes from idyllic white sand beaches and all the fun and excitement of downtown Huntington Beach and Pacific City, All utilities are paid by tenant with exception of regular gardening service. Property is available for immediate move in to qualified applicant.