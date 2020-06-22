All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

20854 Cabrillo Lane

20854 Cabrillo Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20854 Cabrillo Ln, Huntington Beach, CA 92646

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
volleyball court
Updated detached home in the gated "Beachside" development. Newer engineered wood floors. Just 1/2 a block from restaurants at Atlanta & Beach Blvd, four blocks from the Downtown HB Main Street village, and two street lights from the beach. Bike or walk to Southern California's finest beaches. 'King Size' living space for living and for entertaining in this detached home. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a bonus room/office and additional upstairs loft. This home's private corner location has been upgraded with granite counter tops in kitchen, marble floors in kitchen area, crown molding, plantation shutters, with high ceilings and lots of open space. Master suite includes walk in closet and contemporary master bathroom. Driveway is custom designed with stamped colored concrete leading to the front garage entry. The beautiful backyard area has a fountain, and is landscaped with grass and colorful designer African tile. Close to shopping, schools, entertainment and sports Mecca for Surfing, walking, running, swimming, volleyball, rollerblading, and bicycling along the Santa Ana River Trail. Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20854 Cabrillo Lane have any available units?
20854 Cabrillo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20854 Cabrillo Lane have?
Some of 20854 Cabrillo Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20854 Cabrillo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20854 Cabrillo Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20854 Cabrillo Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 20854 Cabrillo Lane is pet friendly.
Does 20854 Cabrillo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20854 Cabrillo Lane does offer parking.
Does 20854 Cabrillo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20854 Cabrillo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20854 Cabrillo Lane have a pool?
No, 20854 Cabrillo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20854 Cabrillo Lane have accessible units?
No, 20854 Cabrillo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20854 Cabrillo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 20854 Cabrillo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20854 Cabrillo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20854 Cabrillo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
