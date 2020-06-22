20854 Cabrillo Lane

Amenities

Updated detached home in the gated "Beachside" development. Newer engineered wood floors. Just 1/2 a block from restaurants at Atlanta & Beach Blvd, four blocks from the Downtown HB Main Street village, and two street lights from the beach. Bike or walk to Southern California's finest beaches. 'King Size' living space for living and for entertaining in this detached home. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, plus a bonus room/office and additional upstairs loft. This home's private corner location has been upgraded with granite counter tops in kitchen, marble floors in kitchen area, crown molding, plantation shutters, with high ceilings and lots of open space. Master suite includes walk in closet and contemporary master bathroom. Driveway is custom designed with stamped colored concrete leading to the front garage entry. The beautiful backyard area has a fountain, and is landscaped with grass and colorful designer African tile. Close to shopping, schools, entertainment and sports Mecca for Surfing, walking, running, swimming, volleyball, rollerblading, and bicycling along the Santa Ana River Trail. Pets ok!