Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

North Glendale, one bedroom, one bath. Hardwood or tile floors, all new bath fixtures, enclosed front balcony with windows on 3 sides, perfect for office or study, rear enclosed service porch ideal for pantry. Eat in kitchen with granite counters.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.