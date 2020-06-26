All apartments in Costa Mesa
31 Abrazo Aisle
31 Abrazo Aisle

31 Abrazo Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

31 Abrazo Aisle, Costa Mesa, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully completely upgraded 2nd level condo. 2 master suites with end unit location with view of swimming pool. Including one garage and one carport. Great central location to all parks and schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Abrazo Aisle have any available units?
31 Abrazo Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 31 Abrazo Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
31 Abrazo Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Abrazo Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 31 Abrazo Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 31 Abrazo Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 31 Abrazo Aisle offers parking.
Does 31 Abrazo Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Abrazo Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Abrazo Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 31 Abrazo Aisle has a pool.
Does 31 Abrazo Aisle have accessible units?
No, 31 Abrazo Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Abrazo Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Abrazo Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Abrazo Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Abrazo Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
