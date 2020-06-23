Rent Calculator
All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 226 Sierks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
226 Sierks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
226 Sierks
226 1 Sierks St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
226 1 Sierks St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice area in east side Costa Mesa
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 226 Sierks have any available units?
226 Sierks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Costa Mesa, CA
.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Costa Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 226 Sierks currently offering any rent specials?
226 Sierks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Sierks pet-friendly?
No, 226 Sierks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa
.
Does 226 Sierks offer parking?
No, 226 Sierks does not offer parking.
Does 226 Sierks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Sierks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Sierks have a pool?
No, 226 Sierks does not have a pool.
Does 226 Sierks have accessible units?
No, 226 Sierks does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Sierks have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Sierks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Sierks have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Sierks does not have units with air conditioning.
