226 Sierks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

226 Sierks

226 1 Sierks St · No Longer Available
Location

226 1 Sierks St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Very nice area in east side Costa Mesa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Sierks have any available units?
226 Sierks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 226 Sierks currently offering any rent specials?
226 Sierks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Sierks pet-friendly?
No, 226 Sierks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 226 Sierks offer parking?
No, 226 Sierks does not offer parking.
Does 226 Sierks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Sierks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Sierks have a pool?
No, 226 Sierks does not have a pool.
Does 226 Sierks have accessible units?
No, 226 Sierks does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Sierks have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Sierks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Sierks have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Sierks does not have units with air conditioning.
