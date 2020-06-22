All apartments in Concord
Concord, CA
1054 Mohr Lane
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:41 PM

1054 Mohr Lane

1054 Mohr Lane · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA 94518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room. Upstairs are two bedrooms with a shared bathroom.
Good location that is very close to shopping and dining. The grounds are very well cared for with a large greenbelt and community pool. Easy access to hwy 680 and 242 as well as Pleasant Hill BART.

* This property will consider pets with conditions.
* Owner pays water and garbage
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Minimum one year lease at $1995.00 mo. and $2200.00 security deposit

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

Jill Goolsby CalDRE #01849474
925-658-1415 x 5
Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1054 Mohr Lane have any available units?
1054 Mohr Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1054 Mohr Lane have?
Some of 1054 Mohr Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1054 Mohr Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1054 Mohr Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1054 Mohr Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1054 Mohr Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1054 Mohr Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1054 Mohr Lane does offer parking.
Does 1054 Mohr Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1054 Mohr Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1054 Mohr Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1054 Mohr Lane has a pool.
Does 1054 Mohr Lane have accessible units?
No, 1054 Mohr Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1054 Mohr Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1054 Mohr Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1054 Mohr Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1054 Mohr Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
