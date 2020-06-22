1054 Mohr Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly carport pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool

Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room. Upstairs are two bedrooms with a shared bathroom.

Good location that is very close to shopping and dining. The grounds are very well cared for with a large greenbelt and community pool. Easy access to hwy 680 and 242 as well as Pleasant Hill BART.



* This property will consider pets with conditions.

* Owner pays water and garbage

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Minimum one year lease at $1995.00 mo. and $2200.00 security deposit



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



Jill Goolsby CalDRE #01849474

925-658-1415 x 5

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.