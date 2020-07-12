120 Apartments for rent in Concord, CA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
30 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,863
1209 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Ellis Lake
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Clayton Valley
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
Ellis Lake
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to BART, multiple freeways and the "Park and Stop" Mall. Units include carpeting, ceramic tiles floors, and dining rooms. Community has lush landscaping, recent renovations, and more.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
8 Units Available
Ellis Lake
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
938 sqft
Located in the heart of Concord. Beautiful units feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans and proximity to BART. Amenities include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, dishwashers, disposals and electric stoves.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
780 sqft
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
840 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated April 2 at 10:53pm
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
2 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mount Diablo
2359 Bonifacio St
2359 Bonifacio Street, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1692 sqft
2359 Bonifacio St Available 08/01/20 Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 1692 sq ft. Craftsman home. Walk to Downtown! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman home conveniently located within walking distance to all Downtown Concord has to offer.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
827 McElroy Court
827 Mcelroy Court, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1712 sqft
827 McElroy Court Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom/2bathroom Home in Concord - Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Concord. Expanded Rancher located near the Walnut Creek border.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5055 Valley Crest Drive
5055 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, new paint. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley Highlands
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
835 Royal Ann Lane
835 Royal Ann Lane, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
LOVELY CONCORD/WC CONDO / SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY/ TWO CAR GARAGE - Lovely Three Bedroom Condo with Two Full Baths * Immaculate Concord Community * Two Car Automatic Garage * Newer Refrigerator * Full Sized Washer and Dryer * Large Open Living Room
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Concord, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Concord apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

