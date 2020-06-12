/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
92 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Concord, CA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
36 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ellis Lake
8 Units Available
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
938 sqft
Located in the heart of Concord. Beautiful units feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans and proximity to BART. Amenities include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, dishwashers, disposals and electric stoves.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Clayton Valley
3 Units Available
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
8 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Ellis Lake
Contact for Availability
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
840 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ellis Lake
6 Units Available
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
784 sqft
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ellis Lake
2 Units Available
Palace Apartment Homes
1731 Pine St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1087 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Concord, these cable-ready homes feature fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces, and tiled floors. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated April 2 at 10:53pm
Ellis Lake
Contact for Availability
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1376 Tree Garden Place
1376 Tree Garden Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhouse - Tired of apartment living? Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Concord.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
975 Bancroft Road #103A
975 Bancroft Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
861 sqft
Competitively priced 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent in Concord - *****PLEASE READ THE AD IN ITS ENTIRETY BEFORE RESPONDING***** Applications must submitted and approved prior to viewing unit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.
1 of 16
Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
5020 Valley Crest Drive
5020 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1080 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasant Hill
225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
943 sqft
Just minutes from I-680 and near BART station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood flooring, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. A pool, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse are available. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
28 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,413
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Bancroft Village
13 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Similar Pages
Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConcord 3 BedroomsConcord Accessible ApartmentsConcord Apartments under $1,800Concord Apartments under $2,000
Concord Apartments under $2,200Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with GarageConcord Apartments with GymConcord Apartments with Hardwood FloorsConcord Apartments with Move-in SpecialsConcord Apartments with Parking