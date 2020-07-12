All apartments in Concord
Concord, CA
Sequoyah II Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

Sequoyah II Apartments

1711 Detroit Ave · (925) 231-3398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA 94520
Ellis Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

1 Bed, 1 Bath-1

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 Bed, 1 Bath-2

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 bed, 1 bath-1

$1,725

2 Bed · 1 Bath

2 bed,1 bath-2

$1,825

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sequoyah II Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Welcome to Sequoyah Apartments in Concord, CA\nSequoyah Apartments A Beautiful Place To Call Home\nVasona does it again at Sequoyah Apartments. A complete renovation that raises your quality of apartment living in Concord. Everythings new, from the interiors to the landscaping with entire exterior. With signature appointments, dark burgundy awnings, two tier fountains, custom front brick retaining garden walls, all double pane / vinyl frame custom windows with verticals and valances. All new appliances, new carpet with pad, ceramic tile, ceiling lighted fans and air conditioning. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: month to months, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sequoyah II Apartments have any available units?
Sequoyah II Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,725. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Sequoyah II Apartments have?
Some of Sequoyah II Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sequoyah II Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sequoyah II Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sequoyah II Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Sequoyah II Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does Sequoyah II Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sequoyah II Apartments offers parking.
Does Sequoyah II Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sequoyah II Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sequoyah II Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sequoyah II Apartments has a pool.
Does Sequoyah II Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sequoyah II Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sequoyah II Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sequoyah II Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Sequoyah II Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sequoyah II Apartments has units with air conditioning.
