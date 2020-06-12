/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
57 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Concord, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
36 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Ellis Lake
8 Units Available
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
938 sqft
Located in the heart of Concord. Beautiful units feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans and proximity to BART. Amenities include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, dishwashers, disposals and electric stoves.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Clayton Valley
3 Units Available
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Ellis Lake
6 Units Available
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
784 sqft
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
5020 Valley Crest Drive
5020 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1080 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bancroft Village
14 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 01:28am
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasant Hill
225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
943 sqft
Just minutes from I-680 and near BART station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood flooring, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. A pool, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse are available. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
28 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
7 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3173 Wayside Plaza #110
3173 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1021 sqft
Beautiful Condo - Luxury condo penthouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, reserved parking, quiet, top floor, end-building location.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Camelback
1 Unit Available
874 Camelback Place
874 Camelback Place, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1011 sqft
874 Camelback Place Available 06/16/20 Cute Pleasant Hill Condo Great for Commuters & College - Showing MID-JUNE. DO NOT Disturb Tenants. Wonderful 2bd/2ba condo in the great community of Pleasant Hill at Shadow Wood condos.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
1764 Countrywood Court
1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.
Last updated June 11 at 01:04pm
1 Unit Available
1370 Las Juntas Way
1370 Las Juntas Way, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1211 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1370 Las Juntas Way in Contra Costa Centre. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Downtown Pleasant Hill
1 Unit Available
60 Mozden Ln
60 Mozden Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1275 sqft
Amazing very large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Pleasant Hill downtown. Central heat/air-conditioning, 2 decks, dishwasher, pool & spa, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, enormous amount of storage, new windows, new hardwood floor.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
HAVEN MARTINEZ APARTMENTS
486 Morello Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
967 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Diablo Hills
5 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
The Arroyo
1250 Arroyo Way, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,625
1082 sqft
Newly built homes with walk-in closets, private balconies, and quartz countertops. The pet-friendly community has bike storage, a pool, and a business center for residents. Only a mile from Mount Diablo Boulevard.
