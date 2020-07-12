All apartments in Concord
Concord, CA
City Walk
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

City Walk

1688 Clayton Rd · (925) 392-6404
Location

1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA 94520
Ellis Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S32 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit S27 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit S36 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Walk.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
package receiving
Our newly remodeled apartment homes feature new appliances including built in microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Each apartment has a new built in air conditioner to keep you cool in the summer. The bathroom features ceramic tile floor and all new fixtures. Add new carpet throughout to complete this perfect picture. We are conveniently located off highway 242 within walking access to BART, shopping and restaurants. Relaxing in one of our two pools is a great way to wait out the chore of doing laundry in one of our two convenient laundry rooms. Our community stands out as a great value and ideal home. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant.
Deposit: Regular deposit $800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 0
restrictions: Call for Details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Walk have any available units?
City Walk has 5 units available starting at $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does City Walk have?
Some of City Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Walk currently offering any rent specials?
City Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, City Walk is pet friendly.
Does City Walk offer parking?
Yes, City Walk offers parking.
Does City Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Walk have a pool?
Yes, City Walk has a pool.
Does City Walk have accessible units?
No, City Walk does not have accessible units.
Does City Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does City Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, City Walk has units with air conditioning.
