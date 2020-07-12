Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant.
Deposit: Regular deposit $800
Move-in Fees: $200 Holding deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 0
restrictions: Call for Details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.