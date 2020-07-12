Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub package receiving

Our newly remodeled apartment homes feature new appliances including built in microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Each apartment has a new built in air conditioner to keep you cool in the summer. The bathroom features ceramic tile floor and all new fixtures. Add new carpet throughout to complete this perfect picture. We are conveniently located off highway 242 within walking access to BART, shopping and restaurants. Relaxing in one of our two pools is a great way to wait out the chore of doing laundry in one of our two convenient laundry rooms. Our community stands out as a great value and ideal home. Please call for an appointment today.