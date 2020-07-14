Amenities
Live at St. Mortiz Apartments in Concord, CA\nWelcome to St. Moritz Apartments, one of Concord's finest apartment communities. Each apartment home features a patio or balcony for enjoying the serene setting. Very conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, freeways and BART. The spacious one and two bedroom floor plans include generous closet space and fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, disposals, and electric stoves. St. Moritz Apartments is the ultimate in affordable luxury. Please call for an appointment today.