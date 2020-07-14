All apartments in Concord
St. Moritz Apartments
Last updated June 27 2020 at 9:13 AM

St. Moritz Apartments

1501 Detroit Ave · (925) 471-8427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA 94520
Ellis Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Moritz Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Live at St. Mortiz Apartments in Concord, CA\nWelcome to St. Moritz Apartments, one of Concord's finest apartment communities. Each apartment home features a patio or balcony for enjoying the serene setting. Very conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, freeways and BART. The spacious one and two bedroom floor plans include generous closet space and fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, disposals, and electric stoves. St. Moritz Apartments is the ultimate in affordable luxury. Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: $800
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Moritz Apartments have any available units?
St. Moritz Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, CA.
What amenities does St. Moritz Apartments have?
Some of St. Moritz Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Moritz Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
St. Moritz Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Moritz Apartments pet-friendly?
No, St. Moritz Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does St. Moritz Apartments offer parking?
Yes, St. Moritz Apartments offers parking.
Does St. Moritz Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, St. Moritz Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Moritz Apartments have a pool?
Yes, St. Moritz Apartments has a pool.
Does St. Moritz Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, St. Moritz Apartments has accessible units.
Does St. Moritz Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Moritz Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does St. Moritz Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, St. Moritz Apartments has units with air conditioning.
