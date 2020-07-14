Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool on-site laundry accepts section 8 cc payments key fob access online portal package receiving

Live at St. Mortiz Apartments in Concord, CA

Welcome to St. Moritz Apartments, one of Concord's finest apartment communities. Each apartment home features a patio or balcony for enjoying the serene setting. Very conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, freeways and BART. The spacious one and two bedroom floor plans include generous closet space and fully equipped kitchens with dishwashers, disposals, and electric stoves. St. Moritz Apartments is the ultimate in affordable luxury. Please call for an appointment today.