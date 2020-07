Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal range Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking lobby garage 24hr laundry

Upscale living and centrally located, The Broadway Towers high rise apartment communityoffers a cosmopolitan atmosphere in downtown Concord. Enter the dramatic lobby andextemal glass-fronted elevator leading to all levels. All apartments are newly remodeled with plush carpeting, blinds, ceiling fans and fully equipped kitchens featuring self cleaning ovens with microwaves above and frost free refrigerators. Enjoy the view from our top floor penthouse units with vaulted ceilings. All units have expansive outdoor balconies. Enjoy the convenience of gated parking and large laundry facilities. Please call for an appointment today.