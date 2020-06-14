/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
69 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Concord, CA
Last updated June 14
Downtown Concord
11 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Last updated June 14
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Last updated June 14
34 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14
Ellis Lake
8 Units Available
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
Located in the heart of Concord. Beautiful units feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans and proximity to BART. Amenities include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, dishwashers, disposals and electric stoves.
Last updated June 14
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Last updated June 14
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Last updated June 14
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
572 sqft
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Last updated June 14
Ellis Lake
2 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1501 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
812 sqft
This modern community offers a great location near the BART, freeways and shopping centers. Homes offer full kitchens with electric stoves and a patio or balcony. On-site pool and ample parking available. On-site laundry.
Last updated June 14
Ellis Lake
3 Units Available
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14
Ellis Lake
2 Units Available
Palace Apartment Homes
1731 Pine St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
830 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Concord, these cable-ready homes feature fully equipped kitchens, fireplaces, and tiled floors. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14
Ellis Lake
6 Units Available
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Concord
2 Units Available
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
554 sqft
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12
Ellis Lake
Contact for Availability
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Last updated April 2
Ellis Lake
Contact for Availability
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146
1505 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
634 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated June 14
Ellis Lake
1 Unit Available
1591 Ellis St #316
1591 Ellis Street, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
646 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Concord
1 Unit Available
2178 Pacheco St
2178 Pacheco Street, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
650 sqft
Apartment #7 Available 06/27/20 Seldom available. Gorgeous historic building in downtown Concord. One block from vibrant Todos Santos Square. An easy walk to BART, shops, cafes, park, & activities. Top floor, one bedroom, one bath.
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
825 Oak Grove Rd Apt 68
825 Oak Grove Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
696 sqft
Modern living in spacious upper level A/C equipped apartment near the Walnut Creek/Concord border where 696sqft of living space feature comfortable wall to wall carpets throughout the apartment.
Last updated June 14
Dana Estates
1 Unit Available
1754 Lynwood Drive
1754 Lynwood Dr, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
930 sqft
* Newly built beautiful, spacious, quiet house nestled amongst the oaks and redwood trees * Located in the highly desirable Dana Estates * Not your average cottage size home * ONE LARGE BEDROOM (16' x 20') with walk-in-closet * 2 FULL BATHROOMS, one
Last updated June 14
Meadow Homes
1 Unit Available
1422 Meadow Ln
1422 Meadow Ln, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
640 sqft
Mayra L Sepulveda - Agt: 925-8262541 - Gorgeous newer home built in 2018.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Last updated June 14
Bancroft Village
12 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,470
743 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 14
5 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
