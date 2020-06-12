/
3 bedroom apartments
67 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Concord, CA
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
1427 Bel Air Drive
1427 Bel Air Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1185 sqft
GREAT HOME IN CONCORD: *A must see! A spacious 1185 sq f, two-story Torrey Pines townhouse on Bel Air Drive off of Treat Blvd. It has central air and heating system, new flooring, and comes with a full-size washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
4414 Prairie Willow Ct.
4414 Prairie Willow Court, Concord, CA
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. Available 07/01/20 Crossings Neighborhood 4 bedroom home for lease! - Welcome to The Crossings neighborhood in sunny Concord California.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
2618 Wisteria Way
2618 Wisteria Way, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1740 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Close to BART - 3 Bed Rooms/3.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Estates
1 Unit Available
1944 Heaton Circle
1944 Heaton Circle, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1116 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1944 Heaton Circle, Concord CA - This quaint 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home is situated at the end of a circle, in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5518 Arizona Dr.
5518 Arizona Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1128 sqft
Concord Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable State Streets - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4022 Wilson Lane
4022 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA
Very nice 4 Bd/2 Ba, 1539 sf single-family house in Concord available now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Terrace
1 Unit Available
3952 Bayview Cir
3952 Bayview Circle, Concord, CA
This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3946 Hidden Grove Ln.
3946 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA
Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home built in 2005!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Meadow Homes
1 Unit Available
1195 Haven Ct
1195 Haven Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
980 sqft
Available June 1st Single Family home Located in Park Haven Estates this home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath single car garage in a quiet court. Large back yard with a covered patio. Pet friendly with additional pet deposit.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Estates
1 Unit Available
2824 Westgate Avenue
2824 Westgate Avenue, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1020 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been remodeled top to bottom with hardwood floors, granite counters, dual paned windows and stainless steel appliances. The living room is large and has a wood burning fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Holbrook
1 Unit Available
2219 Holbrook Drive
2219 Holbrook Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1200 sqft
Beautifully designed and updated 1246 sf single story 3 bedrooms 2 bath home on quiet tree-lined street. This home features remodeled kitchen and bath, decorative fireplace, well-maintained yard, and new hardwood floors, carpet, and tile.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Mount Diablo
1 Unit Available
2300 Hemlock Ave
2300 Hemlock Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Brand New Construction. Completed May 30, 2020. AMAZING COMMUTER LOCATION! Spacious single story layout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
1409 Park Glen Ct
1409 Parkglen Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
Charla Messina - 925-435-5537 - Need more space? Want a backyard? This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1500 sq.ft. of living space offers a comfortable floor plan that has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3939 Hidden Grove Ln
3939 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA
Sarah Chen - 510-303-3033 - For Lease Only. Open floor plan. Great conditions. Freshly painted. Brand new luxurious flooring. Updated kitchen offers gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and pantry.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5551 Guadalupe Ct.
5551 Guadalupe Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1420 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1490 Duncan Dr
1490 Duncan Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1338 sqft
Denisen F Hartlove - Agt: 925-4087901 - Nestled on a corner lot in the sought after Clayton Valley Highlands neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 2 baths single family home is waiting for you! Step inside and through the foyer, to the sun-filled kitchen
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Estates
1 Unit Available
2754 Mayfair Avenue
2754 Mayfair Avenue, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1020 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
22 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,779
1323 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gregory Gardens
1 Unit Available
1789 Lucille Lane
1789 Lucille Lane, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1492 sqft
Updated 3/2 home in desirable Pleasant Hill Gregory Gardens available immediately! - Welcome to this beautifully & tastefully updated 3/2 home nestled in a notably desirable Pleasant Hill neighborhood of Gregory Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
352 Blue Oak Ln
352 Blue Oak Lane, Clayton, CA
352 Blue Oak Ln Available 07/15/20 Executive home in desirable Clayton neighborhood! - Executive home in a desirable neighborhood! Newer carpets throughout the home. This home contains 4 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Walnut Creek
1 Unit Available
1524 Brooks Street
1524 Brooks Street, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1263 sqft
Rarely Available Downtown Walnut Creek Home! - Premier location in Downtown Walnut Creek 3 bedroom/2 bath with 1263 sq ft of living space Floor heat and window AC In-Unit laundry Hardwood floors throughout Walk to BART, shops, and restaurants Pets
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
158 Alturas Avenue
158 Alturas Avenue, Pittsburg, CA
158 Alturas Avenue Available 07/17/20 Plan 2 - Brand New Construction! Single Family Residence Approx 2,125 sf - 4 Bedrooms / 3 Bathrooms - attached 2-car garage. Home under construction - completion and move in date is subject to change.
