Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:06 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Concord, CA with garage

Concord apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...




Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.




Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
34 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,755
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.




Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Downtown Concord
2 Units Available
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.



Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Estates
1 Unit Available
2824 Westgate Avenue
2824 Westgate Avenue, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1020 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been remodeled top to bottom with hardwood floors, granite counters, dual paned windows and stainless steel appliances. The living room is large and has a wood burning fireplace.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Concord
1 Unit Available
2178 Pacheco St
2178 Pacheco Street, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
650 sqft
Apartment #7 Available 06/27/20 Seldom available. Gorgeous historic building in downtown Concord. One block from vibrant Todos Santos Square. An easy walk to BART, shops, cafes, park, & activities. Top floor, one bedroom, one bath.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3946 Hidden Grove Ln.
3946 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2287 sqft
Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home built in 2005!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home.



Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Estates
1 Unit Available
2754 Mayfair Avenue
2754 Mayfair Avenue, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1020 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.



Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
4414 Prairie Willow Ct.
4414 Prairie Willow Court, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1917 sqft
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. Available 07/01/20 Crossings Neighborhood 4 bedroom home for lease! - Welcome to The Crossings neighborhood in sunny Concord California.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Baldwin Park
1 Unit Available
2618 Wisteria Way
2618 Wisteria Way, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1740 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Close to BART - 3 Bed Rooms/3.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5518 Arizona Dr.
5518 Arizona Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1128 sqft
Concord Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable State Streets - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4022 Wilson Lane
4022 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1539 sqft
Very nice 4 Bd/2 Ba, 1539 sf single-family house in Concord available now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.



Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Meadow Homes
1 Unit Available
1195 Haven Ct
1195 Haven Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
980 sqft
Available June 1st Single Family home Located in Park Haven Estates this home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath single car garage in a quiet court. Large back yard with a covered patio. Pet friendly with additional pet deposit.



Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Mount Diablo
1 Unit Available
2300 Hemlock Ave
2300 Hemlock Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Brand New Construction. Completed May 30, 2020. AMAZING COMMUTER LOCATION! Spacious single story layout.



Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
1409 Park Glen Ct
1409 Parkglen Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1555 sqft
Charla Messina - 925-435-5537 - Need more space? Want a backyard? This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1500 sq.ft. of living space offers a comfortable floor plan that has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy.



Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3939 Hidden Grove Ln
3939 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2233 sqft
Sarah Chen - 510-303-3033 - For Lease Only. Open floor plan. Great conditions. Freshly painted. Brand new luxurious flooring. Updated kitchen offers gas stove, stainless steel appliances, and pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Concord




Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.




Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.




Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3173 Wayside Plaza #110
3173 Wayside Plaza, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1021 sqft
Beautiful Condo - Luxury condo penthouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, reserved parking, quiet, top floor, end-building location.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
1764 Countrywood Court
1764 Countrywood Court, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bd/2 Ba 1036 sf Walnut Creek townhouse available right now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.



Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakhurst
1 Unit Available
352 Blue Oak Ln
352 Blue Oak Lane, Clayton, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,725
2966 sqft
352 Blue Oak Ln Available 07/15/20 Executive home in desirable Clayton neighborhood! - Executive home in a desirable neighborhood! Newer carpets throughout the home. This home contains 4 Bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Concord




Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.




Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,886
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,824
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
City Guide for Concord, CA

It’s no small wonder that Concord doesn’t get many props in northern California these days. Situated thirty miles outside of San Francisco, twenty or so from Oakland, and about an hour’s trek from Silicon Valley and Sacramento, the city has always been – and probably always will be – overshadowed by its more celebrated neighbors. Not by you, though, and not by us. Interested in finding a place to call your own in the crown jewel of Contra Costa County? Well, why else would you be here? Got qu...

Having trouble with Craigslist Concord? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Concord, CA

Concord apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

