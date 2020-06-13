Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

78 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Concord, CA

Finding an apartment in Concord that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo...
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Clayton Valley
3 Units Available
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
7 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,315
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Crossings
1 Unit Available
4414 Prairie Willow Ct.
4414 Prairie Willow Court, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1917 sqft
4414 Prairie Willow Ct. Available 07/01/20 Crossings Neighborhood 4 bedroom home for lease! - Welcome to The Crossings neighborhood in sunny Concord California.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146
1505 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Estates
1 Unit Available
1944 Heaton Circle
1944 Heaton Circle, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1116 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1944 Heaton Circle, Concord CA - This quaint 3 bedroom and 2 full bath home is situated at the end of a circle, in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ellis Lake
1 Unit Available
1591 Ellis St #316
1591 Ellis Street, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
646 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4022 Wilson Lane
4022 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1539 sqft
Very nice 4 Bd/2 Ba, 1539 sf single-family house in Concord available now for lease! - Due to COVID-19, please abide by the following rules for viewing this home: 1) Wear a face covering both inside and outside of the home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
825 Oak Grove Rd Apt 68
825 Oak Grove Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in spacious upper level A/C equipped apartment near the Walnut Creek/Concord border where 696sqft of living space feature comfortable wall to wall carpets throughout the apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Meadow Homes
1 Unit Available
1195 Haven Ct
1195 Haven Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
980 sqft
Available June 1st Single Family home Located in Park Haven Estates this home features 3 bedrooms 1 bath single car garage in a quiet court. Large back yard with a covered patio. Pet friendly with additional pet deposit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.

1 of 19

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5551 Guadalupe Ct.
5551 Guadalupe Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1420 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
1490 Duncan Dr
1490 Duncan Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1338 sqft
Denisen F Hartlove - Agt: 925-4087901 - Nestled on a corner lot in the sought after Clayton Valley Highlands neighborhood, this 3 bedroom, 2 baths single family home is waiting for you! Step inside and through the foyer, to the sun-filled kitchen
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bancroft Village
13 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,282
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 05:30pm
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasant Hill
225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
943 sqft
Just minutes from I-680 and near BART station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood flooring, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. A pool, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse are available. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
27 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,926
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Concord, CA

It’s no small wonder that Concord doesn’t get many props in northern California these days. Situated thirty miles outside of San Francisco, twenty or so from Oakland, and about an hour’s trek from Silicon Valley and Sacramento, the city has always been – and probably always will be – overshadowed by its more celebrated neighbors. Not by you, though, and not by us. Interested in finding a place to call your own in the crown jewel of Contra Costa County? Well, why else would you be here? Got qu...

Having trouble with Craigslist Concord? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Concord, CA

Finding an apartment in Concord that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

