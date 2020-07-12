/
clayton valley
150 Apartments for rent in Clayton Valley, Concord, CA
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
5055 Valley Crest Drive
5055 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, new paint. Washer and dryer included.
4815 EAGLE WAY
4815 Eagle Way, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1564 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - COME AND SEE!!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE! UPDATED KITCHEN ,GRANITE COUNTERS. BEAUTIFUL WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING, AND CARPET. NICE BACKYARD WITH PATIO. COMMUNITY POOL.
5020 Valley Crest Drive
5020 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1080 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint.
5075 Valley Crest Drive
5075 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs unit has been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer and dryer. There are two designated parking spaces and a community pool.
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1155 Rock Creek Way
1155 Rock Creek Way, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2 sqft
Polly M Herrera - Agt: 925-3517760 - Beautiful executive rental home located in a highly desirable quiet neighborhood border Clayton and at the foothills of Mt.
4348 Wilson Ln
4348 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
1976 sqft
Jo Sciarroni - Agt: 925-708-8889 - Lovely single level home with private backyard & covered Patio. Was a five bdrm but wall was removed to create large 4th bdrm.
5551 Guadalupe Ct.
5551 Guadalupe Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1420 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.
4479 Silverberry Ct
4479 Silverberry Court, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1805 sqft
Gorgeous Single Story home in the Crossings! - Property Id: 319122 ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS JULY 20 AFTERNOON*** Kitchen with granite counters and plenty of cabinet space • Master Bedroom with plenty of closet space and great backyard view •
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,703
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,953
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,863
1209 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to BART, multiple freeways and the "Park and Stop" Mall. Units include carpeting, ceramic tiles floors, and dining rooms. Community has lush landscaping, recent renovations, and more.
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
938 sqft
Located in the heart of Concord. Beautiful units feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans and proximity to BART. Amenities include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, dishwashers, disposals and electric stoves.
