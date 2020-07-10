/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:38 PM
92 Apartments for rent in Concord, CA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
27 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,983
1210 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
2 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
4 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
2 Units Available
Clayton Valley
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5045 Valley Crest Drive
5045 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1238 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 1.5 bath remodel at Valley Terraces in Clayton Valley.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5055 Valley Crest Drive
5055 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1220 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled with stainless appliances, hardwood floors, new paint. Washer and dryer included.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley Highlands
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
835 Royal Ann Lane
835 Royal Ann Lane, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
LOVELY CONCORD/WC CONDO / SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY/ TWO CAR GARAGE - Lovely Three Bedroom Condo with Two Full Baths * Immaculate Concord Community * Two Car Automatic Garage * Newer Refrigerator * Full Sized Washer and Dryer * Large Open Living Room
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sun Terrace
3952 Bayview Cir
3952 Bayview Circle, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,795
1428 sqft
Newly remodel Furnished Cozy home w/ large backyard Available 08/14/20 This home is a fully renovated home with brand new luxury furnishings designed by a local interior designer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1181 Almendra Court
1181 Almendra Court, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1181 Almendra Court Available 07/21/20 Very nice 2 Bd/1 Ba (plus a bonus room) single-family house in Concord for Lease close to BART available July 21st for Lease! - Very nice 2 Bd/1 Ba (plus a bonus room) single-family house in Concord for Lease
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Diablo
2300 Hemlock Ave
2300 Hemlock Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Brand New Construction. Completed May 30, 2020. AMAZING COMMUTER LOCATION! Spacious single story layout.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
4348 Wilson Ln
4348 Wilson Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
1976 sqft
Jo Sciarroni - Agt: 925-708-8889 - Lovely single level home with private backyard & covered Patio. Was a five bdrm but wall was removed to create large 4th bdrm.
1 of 16
Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5020 Valley Crest Drive
5020 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1080 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint.
1 of 19
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
5551 Guadalupe Ct.
5551 Guadalupe Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1420 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.
1 of 17
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Clayton Valley
5075 Valley Crest Drive
5075 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs unit has been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer and dryer. There are two designated parking spaces and a community pool.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1376 Tree Garden Place
1376 Tree Garden Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1088 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom townhouse - Tired of apartment living? Don't miss out on this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Concord.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Trailside Circle
1400 Trailside Circle, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1885 sqft
1400 Trailside Circle Available 07/23/20 Spectacular and very well-maintained 4 Bd/2.5 Ba 1,885 sf Duet home in Concord close to BART available July 23rd lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
7 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
36 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,623
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
58 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
