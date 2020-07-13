/
apartments under 2000
55 Apartments under $2,000 for rent in Concord, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
5 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
30 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Ellis Lake
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
2 Units Available
Clayton Valley
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ellis Lake
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to BART, multiple freeways and the "Park and Stop" Mall. Units include carpeting, ceramic tiles floors, and dining rooms. Community has lush landscaping, recent renovations, and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
780 sqft
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
840 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Last updated April 2 at 10:53pm
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Castilian Apartments
2520 Walters Way, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
780 sqft
Condo within Monument Corridor and near Concord BART - Virtual tour and applications on our company website. Upper level condo, laminate flooring, private balconies, updated kitchen with granite counters, wall-to-wall closets, gated community, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,861
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
59 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
