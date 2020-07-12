/
/
/
downtown concord
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:44 PM
108 Apartments for rent in Downtown Concord, Concord, CA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,863
1209 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Concord
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
5 Units Available
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
1 Unit Available
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to BART, multiple freeways and the "Park and Stop" Mall. Units include carpeting, ceramic tiles floors, and dining rooms. Community has lush landscaping, recent renovations, and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
St Moritz
1531 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
938 sqft
Located in the heart of Concord. Beautiful units feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans and proximity to BART. Amenities include large closets, fully-equipped kitchens, dishwashers, disposals and electric stoves.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
780 sqft
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
840 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated April 2 at 10:53pm
Contact for Availability
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2359 Bonifacio St
2359 Bonifacio Street, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1692 sqft
2359 Bonifacio St Available 08/01/20 Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath 1692 sq ft. Craftsman home. Walk to Downtown! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath Craftsman home conveniently located within walking distance to all Downtown Concord has to offer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3225 Clayton Road
3225 Clayton Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1460 sqft
Brand new, never before lived in Town Home! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom with a spacious kitchen and living room area. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2300 Hemlock Ave
2300 Hemlock Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
Emanuel Sakkis - Agt: 925-3890835 - Brand New Construction. Completed May 30, 2020. AMAZING COMMUTER LOCATION! Spacious single story layout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1400 Trailside Circle
1400 Trailside Circle, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1885 sqft
1400 Trailside Circle Available 07/23/20 Spectacular and very well-maintained 4 Bd/2.5 Ba 1,885 sf Duet home in Concord close to BART available July 23rd lease! - Please call Gil Canchola with Vickery Properties at 925-250-0404 to schedule a viewing.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Castilian Apartments
2520 Walters Way, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
780 sqft
Condo within Monument Corridor and near Concord BART - Virtual tour and applications on our company website. Upper level condo, laminate flooring, private balconies, updated kitchen with granite counters, wall-to-wall closets, gated community, 1.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Concord
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,147
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1086 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
4 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,703
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
37 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
17 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,173
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
29 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,948
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,332
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CAPleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CAContra Costa Centre, CALafayette, CAPittsburg, CABenicia, CA