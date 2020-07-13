/
/
/
apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
27 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Concord, CA
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
30 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Ellis Lake
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Ellis Lake
Adelaide Pines Apartments
1730 Adelaide St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to BART, multiple freeways and the "Park and Stop" Mall. Units include carpeting, ceramic tiles floors, and dining rooms. Community has lush landscaping, recent renovations, and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from downtown Concord, these air-conditioned apartment homes feature pools, lush landscaping, laundry centers and quiet courtyards. The studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments boast spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
4 Units Available
Ellis Lake
Laguna Ellis
1776 Laguna St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
780 sqft
Half a mile from Concord BART Station, these newly renovated homes feature large closets, private patios, and state-of-the-art kitchens. The gated community has a sparkling pool and on-site laundry, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
3 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Broadway Towers
1601 Broadway St, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off of 242 and Market Street, these units are comfortable and affordable. Amenities include garbage disposals, on-site laundry, patios and balconies, refrigerators, and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah Apartments
1741 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
840 sqft
Located in central Concord, this apartment complex offers a series of unique amenities. These include dark awnings, new interiors, new carpet in each unit, new appliances, ceramic tile, air conditioning and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated April 2 at 10:53pm
Contact for Availability
Ellis Lake
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Recently renovated and centrally located, this complex is comfortable and approachable. Amenities include new carpet, bathtubs, ranges, ovens, refrigerators and ample storage in each unit.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Concord
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,673
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Walnut Creek
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,700
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1025 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:17am
4 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,743
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
61 Morello Avenue
61 Morello Avenue, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Stokley Properties Presents 61 Morello Avenue. Large One Bedroom Unit! - To schedule a viewing at your convenience, please call 925-658-1415 Ext #4 or e-mail blake@stokleyproperties.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Holcomb Court
19 Holcomb Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
750 sqft
Spacious one bedroom/one bath condo in Walnut Creek - Newly remodeled spacious one bed/one bath apartment in Walnut Creek. All new paint throughout, new floors, new lighting, all new kitchen cabinets/counter tops and new bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
255 W 11TH ST
255 West 11th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
740 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice bright unit. Centrally located quick access to HWY 4, Downtown Pittsburg, Shops, Restaurants. Hurry wont last. Sorry No Pets!
Results within 10 miles of Concord
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2106 Peppertree Way #1
2106 Peppertree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
925 sqft
Single Story 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo in Antioch. Section 8 OK - 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Antioch. Tile and Laminate throughout. Stove and Refrigerator included. HOA Amenities include community pool and security. Central Air Conditioning and Heat.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1215 A Street - Unit 3
1215 A St, Antioch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy Antioch Apartment! - What a wonderful and cozy single bed and bath in Antioch! Wonderful laminate flooring throughout this open downstairs unit with generous kitchen cabinet space.
Similar Pages
Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConcord 3 BedroomsConcord Accessible ApartmentsConcord Apartments under $1,800Concord Apartments under $2,000
Concord Apartments under $2,200Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Apartments with GarageConcord Apartments with GymConcord Apartments with Hardwood FloorsConcord Apartments with Move-in SpecialsConcord Apartments with Parking