All apartments in Concord
Find more places like Lime Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, CA
/
Lime Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Lime Ridge

3278 Tioga Rd · (276) 254-8851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA 94518

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3287-101 · Avail. now

$2,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 3297-104 · Avail. now

$2,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 3274-103 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lime Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
A quiet, private getaway in a prestigious gated community set high in the hills overlooking Concord—This is life at Lime Ridge. Our thoughtfully designed Concord apartments feature spacious open layouts, sleek modern kitchens, private patios, and top-quality finishes throughout. Visit our floor plans page to check availability and start your lease at Lime Ridge today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.50 per adult apllicant
Deposit: $500 Base
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage Closet on Balcony/Patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lime Ridge have any available units?
Lime Ridge has 4 units available starting at $2,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lime Ridge have?
Some of Lime Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lime Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Lime Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lime Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Lime Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Lime Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Lime Ridge offers parking.
Does Lime Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lime Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lime Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Lime Ridge has a pool.
Does Lime Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Lime Ridge has accessible units.
Does Lime Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lime Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Lime Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lime Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Lime Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St
Concord, CA 94520
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
Sequoyah II Apartments
1711 Detroit Ave
Concord, CA 94520
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94520
Lakeshore
1530 Ellis St
Concord, CA 94520
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd
Concord, CA 94520
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd
Concord, CA 94521
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St
Concord, CA 94520

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with ParkingConcord Apartments with Pool
Concord Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CA
Santa Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA
Redwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ellis Lake
Clayton Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity