Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lime Ridge.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
A quiet, private getaway in a prestigious gated community set high in the hills overlooking Concord—This is life at Lime Ridge. Our thoughtfully designed Concord apartments feature spacious open layouts, sleek modern kitchens, private patios, and top-quality finishes throughout. Visit our floor plans page to check availability and start your lease at Lime Ridge today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 1-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)