Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

65 Apartments for rent in Concord, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Concord renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Concord
11 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,291
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,755
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Mountain View
1220 Monument Blvd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,464
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
570 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-680. Residents enjoy units with walk-in closets, air conditioning, and ceiling fans. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pool, and parking.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
7 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Ellis Lake
2 Units Available
St. Moritz Apartments
1501 Detroit Ave, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern community offers a great location near the BART, freeways and shopping centers. Homes offer full kitchens with electric stoves and a patio or balcony. On-site pool and ample parking available. On-site laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Dana Estates
1 Unit Available
1754 Lynwood Drive
1754 Lynwood Dr, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,375
930 sqft
* Newly built beautiful, spacious, quiet house nestled amongst the oaks and redwood trees * Located in the highly desirable Dana Estates * Not your average cottage size home * ONE LARGE BEDROOM (16' x 20') with walk-in-closet * 2 FULL BATHROOMS, one

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
5075 Valley Crest Drive
5075 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1150 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath upstairs unit has been fully remodeled with hardwood floors, beautiful granite, stainless steel appliances and front loading washer and dryer. There are two designated parking spaces and a community pool.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Estates
1 Unit Available
2824 Westgate Avenue
2824 Westgate Avenue, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1020 sqft
This fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home has been remodeled top to bottom with hardwood floors, granite counters, dual paned windows and stainless steel appliances. The living room is large and has a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Concord
1 Unit Available
2178 Pacheco St
2178 Pacheco Street, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
650 sqft
Apartment #7 Available 06/27/20 Seldom available. Gorgeous historic building in downtown Concord. One block from vibrant Todos Santos Square. An easy walk to BART, shops, cafes, park, & activities. Top floor, one bedroom, one bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3946 Hidden Grove Ln.
3946 Hidden Grove Lane, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2287 sqft
Concord Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home built in 2005!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
975 Bancroft Road #103A
975 Bancroft Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
861 sqft
Competitively priced 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse for rent in Concord - *****PLEASE READ THE AD IN ITS ENTIRETY BEFORE RESPONDING***** Applications must submitted and approved prior to viewing unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146
1505 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5518 Arizona Dr.
5518 Arizona Drive, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1128 sqft
Concord Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in desirable State Streets - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Turtle Creek
1 Unit Available
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
5020 Valley Crest Drive
5020 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1080 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint.
Results within 1 mile of Concord
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
30 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,144
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
18 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,291
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,493
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Bancroft Village
11 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,439
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
City Guide for Concord, CA

It’s no small wonder that Concord doesn’t get many props in northern California these days. Situated thirty miles outside of San Francisco, twenty or so from Oakland, and about an hour’s trek from Silicon Valley and Sacramento, the city has always been – and probably always will be – overshadowed by its more celebrated neighbors. Not by you, though, and not by us. Interested in finding a place to call your own in the crown jewel of Contra Costa County? Well, why else would you be here? Got qu...

Having trouble with Craigslist Concord? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Concord, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Concord renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

