65 Apartments for rent in Concord, CA with hardwood floors
It’s no small wonder that Concord doesn’t get many props in northern California these days. Situated thirty miles outside of San Francisco, twenty or so from Oakland, and about an hour’s trek from Silicon Valley and Sacramento, the city has always been – and probably always will be – overshadowed by its more celebrated neighbors. Not by you, though, and not by us. Interested in finding a place to call your own in the crown jewel of Contra Costa County? Well, why else would you be here? Got qu...
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Concord renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.