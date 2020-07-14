All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Amador Heights

1880 Laguna St · (925) 478-3659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA 94520
Ellis Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B-01 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A-01 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit A-19 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit B-04 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amador Heights.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
internet access
package receiving
Welcome to Amador Heights Apartments. We are located in the Northern part of the East Bay with easy access to highways 242, 24, 4, and Interstate 680. An easy commute awaits you no matter where you work. We are also conveniently located near the Concord BART Station for those that seek alternate methods of transportation. Convenience shopping is located within walking distance. Great community amenities include a gated community with fully equipped Laundromat on-site and a gated pool to enjoy during your leisure time. Completely remodeled apartments include tile/lvt flooring, plush wall to wall carpeting, and fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and stove all included. Fantastic amenities, plus professional and excellent customer service awaits you here at Amador Heights Apartments. Please call today to schedule a tour. Proudly managed by Vasona Management.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $30 per applicantover the age of 18
Deposit: $800, $1200 or $1600
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Reserved covered parking.
Storage Details: No

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amador Heights have any available units?
Amador Heights has 7 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Amador Heights have?
Some of Amador Heights's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amador Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Amador Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amador Heights pet-friendly?
No, Amador Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does Amador Heights offer parking?
Yes, Amador Heights offers parking.
Does Amador Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, Amador Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Amador Heights have a pool?
Yes, Amador Heights has a pool.
Does Amador Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Amador Heights has accessible units.
Does Amador Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amador Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Amador Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Amador Heights has units with air conditioning.
