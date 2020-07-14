Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal oven Property Amenities courtyard parking pool accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport internet access package receiving

Welcome to Amador Heights Apartments. We are located in the Northern part of the East Bay with easy access to highways 242, 24, 4, and Interstate 680. An easy commute awaits you no matter where you work. We are also conveniently located near the Concord BART Station for those that seek alternate methods of transportation. Convenience shopping is located within walking distance. Great community amenities include a gated community with fully equipped Laundromat on-site and a gated pool to enjoy during your leisure time. Completely remodeled apartments include tile/lvt flooring, plush wall to wall carpeting, and fully equipped kitchens with dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and stove all included. Fantastic amenities, plus professional and excellent customer service awaits you here at Amador Heights Apartments. Please call today to schedule a tour. Proudly managed by Vasona Management.