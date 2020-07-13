/
pet friendly apartments
79 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Concord, CA
2 Units Available
Diablo View
4265 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sitting at the foot of Mount Diablo, this beautiful complex is near BART and the post office. Offering 1- and 2-bedroom units, the community features lush landscaping, large floor plans and more.
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
30 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
Studio
$1,775
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
28 Units Available
Downtown Concord
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
Studio
$2,689
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,863
1209 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
5 Units Available
Ellis Lake
City Walk
1688 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off highway 242, this beautiful development offers a series of unique amenities. Attractions include new carpet, walking access to the BART station, two onsite pools, and public laundry rooms.
4 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
2 Units Available
Clayton Valley
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
2 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.
1 Unit Available
835 Royal Ann Lane
835 Royal Ann Lane, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
LOVELY CONCORD/WC CONDO / SPACIOUS SINGLE STORY/ TWO CAR GARAGE - Lovely Three Bedroom Condo with Two Full Baths * Immaculate Concord Community * Two Car Automatic Garage * Newer Refrigerator * Full Sized Washer and Dryer * Large Open Living Room
1 Unit Available
Turtle Creek
1375 Swallowtail Road
1375 Swallow Tail Road, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1462 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 Unit Available
5551 Guadalupe Ct.
5551 Guadalupe Court, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1420 sqft
Newly Renovated Single Story Clayton/Concord Border - Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath that has been totally redone. New kitchen and bath, new flooring, new fixtures. Has brand new refrigerator, washer/dryer, stove and dishwasher. This home is just like new.
1 Unit Available
3633 Concord Boulevard
3633 Concord Boulevard, Concord, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1416 sqft
Fantastic single story Ranch style home in Concord. This home is very spacious and bright. Fresh paint throughout with hardwood floors and vinyl throughout. No carpet. Honeycomb window coverings on all the windows.
1 Unit Available
The Crossings
4479 Silverberry Ct
4479 Silverberry Court, Concord, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
1805 sqft
Gorgeous Single Story home in the Crossings! - Property Id: 319122 ***AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS JULY 20 AFTERNOON*** Kitchen with granite counters and plenty of cabinet space • Master Bedroom with plenty of closet space and great backyard view •
Results within 1 mile of Concord
4 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,703
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
9 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,205
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
38 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,601
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
37 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,134
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,401
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,187
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.
10 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,760
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
59 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,845
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
10 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
6 Units Available
Ellinwood
Ellinwood
400 Longbrook Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
610 sqft
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting.
