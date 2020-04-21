All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:13 AM

2005 Lakeridge Circle 202

2005 Lakeridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2005 Lakeridge Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Beautiful Condo in Eastlake!! -
Beautiful condo in Eastlake, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. This unit is located on the second floor in Camelot Community, with a spacious kitchen, living room and bedrooms.

Come and live in one of the most desirable Eastlake neighborhoods, with the best schools, walking distance to restaurants, shops, parks and supermarkets.

This condo offers you this and many other amenities, including access to pool, clubhouse and lake.

This condo has:

* walking closet with shelves,

* Kitchen with lots of cabinets,

* Refrigerator,

* stack-able washer and dryer inside the unit

* Nice patio/balcony

* Storage in Patio/balcony.

* 2 Parking spots.

(RLNE5570079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 have any available units?
2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 have?
Some of 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 pet-friendly?
No, 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 offers parking.
Does 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 have a pool?
Yes, 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 has a pool.
Does 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 have accessible units?
No, 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 Lakeridge Circle 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
