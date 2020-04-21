2005 Lakeridge Circle 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool clubhouse refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Beautiful Condo in Eastlake!! -

Beautiful condo in Eastlake, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath. This unit is located on the second floor in Camelot Community, with a spacious kitchen, living room and bedrooms.



Come and live in one of the most desirable Eastlake neighborhoods, with the best schools, walking distance to restaurants, shops, parks and supermarkets.



This condo offers you this and many other amenities, including access to pool, clubhouse and lake.



This condo has:



* walking closet with shelves,



* Kitchen with lots of cabinets,



* Refrigerator,



* stack-able washer and dryer inside the unit



* Nice patio/balcony



* Storage in Patio/balcony.



* 2 Parking spots.



(RLNE5570079)