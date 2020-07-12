/
hilltop
141 Apartments for rent in Hilltop, Chula Vista, CA
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
Studio
$1,570
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
41 East J Street
41 East J Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1353 sqft
Renovated Home in Hilltop Area of Chula Vista! - Check out this newly-renovated home for rent in the wonderful Hilltop community of Chula Vista! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, the makeover included new appliances, new window coverings, new
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
616 Robert Ave
616 Robert Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
Walking Distance to Schools - Beautiful home with Large Fenced Yard - Take a walk through this property by visiting here: https://my.matterport.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
631 Melrose Ave
631 Melrose Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1631 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA 1631 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful single story home in Chula Vista. This single story home has a spacious floor plan. The property features an upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops and upgraded flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Hilltop
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
12 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
8 Units Available
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,639
1229 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Sereno Apartments in Chula Vista, California!\n\nNestled in the heart of Chula Vista, Sereno Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
1 Unit Available
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1080 sqft
Community includes e-payments, internet access, and a pool. Units include bathtubs, carpeting, ceiling fans, refrigerators, and ovens with ranges. Great location close to Chula Vista Junior High School.
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
853 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villa Parq Apartment Homes in Chula Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
Villa Serena
351 I St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With ample on- and off-street parking in a quiet neighborhood of Chula Vista, these apartment homes feature laundry facilities, bright interiors and fully stocked kitchens. Walking distance to downtown shopping, Von's and Albertsons.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Park Way
405 Park Way, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Beautifully remodeled 2 BD 2 BA House - Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
149 2nd
149 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2211 sqft
Remodeled Pristine Home Offers!!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dinning area, cozy living room with fire place and recessed lighting, an amazing large family room Great for entertaining, kitchen has brand new granite counter tops, brand new sink
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
376 Moss Street
376 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
MOVE IN PROMOTIONs: *$1,500 Off 1st months rent or in Visa gift cards * We also have Detached 2 Car Garages available for rent @ $150/month and currently offering 2 Free months! JUST REMODELED & LISTED on the market and we don’t anticipate this one
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
378 VANCE ST.
378 Vance Street, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
892 sqft
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO WITH A DESIGNATED PARKING SPOT. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. WALK TO PARKS AND RESTAURANTS IN THE CITY CENTER OF CHULA VISTA. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT LISTING AGENT FOR ANY INQUIRIES.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
203 Bayview Way
203 Bayview Way, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1749 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 203 Bayview Way in Chula Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1178 Cuyamaca Ave
1178 Cuyamaca Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1276 sqft
3 BR/ 2 BA 1276 SQFT Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in Chula Vista. The property has upgrades throughout. The kitchen features upgraded Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, and tile flooring. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
520 Glover AVE
520 Glover Avenue, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
750 sqft
Located in private highly upgraded 4 unit garden apartment community. Amazing close to everything community. Great neighbors, walking distance to elementary, junior and high schools as well as shopping and fine dining.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
285 Moss St
285 Moss Street, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
862 sqft
Corner ground unit with only one wall that connects to neighbor. NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT and will be fully cleaned and sanitized for new tenant. This is a quite and highly desirable community.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
245 E Oneida St
245 East Oneida Street, Chula Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1262 sqft
Spectacular Single Story Detached house in Chula Vista! Home features 3 Bedrooms with ceiling fans, 1 Bathroom with dual sinks, one car attached garage plus 2 additional parking spaces.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3830 Grandview Pl
3830 Grandview Place, Bonita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1550 sqft
Grandview - Property Id: 247473 This property is currently being shown. Please text 760-805-6709 for a private social distancing appointment. Beautiful Bonita Mesa home sits on a hill off of a quiet dead end street.
Results within 5 miles of Hilltop
Last updated July 12 at 01:31pm
6 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
44 Units Available
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1287 sqft
Luxurious units include ice maker, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, concierge and pool. Convenient location for commuters just steps from Otay Mesa Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
14 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1161 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
26 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,806
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,642
1340 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
