1831 Crimson Ct #8 Available 06/01/19 COMING SOON! GREAT CHULA VISTA 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN OTAY RANCH - This 3 bedroom 3 story unit is located in Chula Vista's Otay Ranch neighborhood. This home is totally upgraded with granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring throughout. You'll love this wide open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Each of the 3 bedrooms is like a master suite with it's own en suite bathroom, plus a half bath for guests. Convenient parking inside your 2 car garage. Community amenities include a recreation center, pool, jacuzzi and fitness facility. Enjoy access to some of San Diego County's top-rated schools all within walking or biking distance. Shopping, dining, entertainment and fun just blocks away in the popular Otay Ranch Town Center and Millenia developments. Forced air heating and air conditioning. Easy commuting on the 125 freeway and just a short drive to 32nd Street Naval Base. Pets ok (please see our rental criteria for breed restrictions). Call us today 619-746-6547 x105.



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



No Pets Allowed



