Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

1831 Crimson Ct #8

1831 Crimson Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1831 Crimson Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
1831 Crimson Ct #8 Available 06/01/19 COMING SOON! GREAT CHULA VISTA 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOME IN OTAY RANCH - This 3 bedroom 3 story unit is located in Chula Vista's Otay Ranch neighborhood. This home is totally upgraded with granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring throughout. You'll love this wide open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Each of the 3 bedrooms is like a master suite with it's own en suite bathroom, plus a half bath for guests. Convenient parking inside your 2 car garage. Community amenities include a recreation center, pool, jacuzzi and fitness facility. Enjoy access to some of San Diego County's top-rated schools all within walking or biking distance. Shopping, dining, entertainment and fun just blocks away in the popular Otay Ranch Town Center and Millenia developments. Forced air heating and air conditioning. Easy commuting on the 125 freeway and just a short drive to 32nd Street Naval Base. Pets ok (please see our rental criteria for breed restrictions). Call us today 619-746-6547 x105.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4904373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Crimson Ct #8 have any available units?
1831 Crimson Ct #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 Crimson Ct #8 have?
Some of 1831 Crimson Ct #8's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 Crimson Ct #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Crimson Ct #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Crimson Ct #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 Crimson Ct #8 is pet friendly.
Does 1831 Crimson Ct #8 offer parking?
Yes, 1831 Crimson Ct #8 offers parking.
Does 1831 Crimson Ct #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Crimson Ct #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Crimson Ct #8 have a pool?
Yes, 1831 Crimson Ct #8 has a pool.
Does 1831 Crimson Ct #8 have accessible units?
No, 1831 Crimson Ct #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Crimson Ct #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Crimson Ct #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
