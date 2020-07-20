All apartments in Chula Vista
1434 Caminito Capistrano #6

1434 Caminito Capistrano · No Longer Available
Location

1434 Caminito Capistrano, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 Available 01/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1141 SQFT Otay Ranch Condo *** Move in Special $1,500.00 off your 1st month's rent *** - Beautiful Condo in the community of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista This homes offers an open floor plan that features a fireplace and access to a private balcony. The home also features a full-size washer and dryer as well as Air Conditioning. The property also features upgraded laminate. The unit is located near local stores as well as easy access to public transit and local parks. The property is also conveniently close to 125 Toll Road access.

*** Move in Special $1,500.00 off your 1st month's rent ***
Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: All Utilities
Owner Pays: HoA
Pets conditional.

HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4813353)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 have any available units?
1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 have?
Some of 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 is pet friendly.
Does 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 offer parking?
No, 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 does not offer parking.
Does 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 have a pool?
No, 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 have accessible units?
No, 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
