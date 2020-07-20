Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1434 Caminito Capistrano #6 Available 01/01/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1141 SQFT Otay Ranch Condo *** Move in Special $1,500.00 off your 1st month's rent *** - Beautiful Condo in the community of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista This homes offers an open floor plan that features a fireplace and access to a private balcony. The home also features a full-size washer and dryer as well as Air Conditioning. The property also features upgraded laminate. The unit is located near local stores as well as easy access to public transit and local parks. The property is also conveniently close to 125 Toll Road access.



*** Move in Special $1,500.00 off your 1st month's rent ***

Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability



Tenant pays: All Utilities

Owner Pays: HoA

Pets conditional.



HomeTeam Property Management



CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$35.00 non-refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:



http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE4813353)