Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fire pit fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit bbq/grill

Beautifully Remodeled Single Story on a huge 9700 sqft lot! NEW flooring, kitchen cabinets, NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW quartz counters. Bathrooms updated with NEW vanities, tile shower surrounds, NEW lighting fixtures! Light and bright with well-designed layout and cozy fireplace! Spacious private courtyard style fully fenced backyard with custom bbq area and firepit where you can watch fireworks and entertain! Great place to call home!