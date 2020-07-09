All apartments in Burbank
316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way
Last updated May 3 2019 at 8:43 AM

316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way

316 North Hollywood Way · No Longer Available
Location

316 North Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Classic 1940s complex that has been upgraded and restored. Courtyards have been redone. Units feature wood floors, granite countertops, new Kitchen appliances, Central air. Close to Studios, Toluca Lake, Universal City. Structure Type: Newly renovated courtyard style 1940s Building.
Pets: ok, Private Garage.

Amenities: Laundry on site, New Central Air, Wood Floors, New cabinets, New Granite countertops, Hardwood floors, 1 parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1 parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3651

IT490426 - IT49CU3651

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way have any available units?
316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way have?
Some of 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way is pet friendly.
Does 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way offer parking?
Yes, 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way offers parking.
Does 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way have a pool?
No, 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way does not have a pool.
Does 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way have accessible units?
No, 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way does not have units with dishwashers.

