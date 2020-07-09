316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way

Amenities
Classic 1940s complex that has been upgraded and restored. Courtyards have been redone. Units feature wood floors, granite countertops, new Kitchen appliances, Central air. Close to Studios, Toluca Lake, Universal City. Structure Type: Newly renovated courtyard style 1940s Building.
Pets: ok, Private Garage.
Amenities: Laundry on site, New Central Air, Wood Floors, New cabinets, New Granite countertops, Hardwood floors, 1 parking.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Parking: 1 parking
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3651
IT490426 - IT49CU3651