316-1-2 316 N. Hollywood Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Classic 1940s complex that has been upgraded and restored. Courtyards have been redone. Units feature wood floors, granite countertops, new Kitchen appliances, Central air. Close to Studios, Toluca Lake, Universal City. Structure Type: Newly renovated courtyard style 1940s Building.

Pets: ok, Private Garage.



Amenities: Laundry on site, New Central Air, Wood Floors, New cabinets, New Granite countertops, Hardwood floors, 1 parking.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Parking: 1 parking

http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=3651



IT490426 - IT49CU3651