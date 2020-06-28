All apartments in Anaheim
120 N Syracuse st
Last updated June 28 2020 at 8:54 AM

120 N Syracuse st

120 North Syracuse Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 North Syracuse Street, Anaheim, CA 92801
West Anaheim

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
We are pleased to inform you that the Villa Del Sol Apartments is currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Anaheim! A lovely Community to call home, you wont regret it! Hope to hear from you soon! This unit will not last ....call or text me today :) Villa Del Sol Apartments features: Unit: -Bright and spacious floor plans -laminate wood flooring in living area -Ccarpet in bedrooms -Gas stove -Dishwasher -Freshly painted two-tone -Ceiling fan in dining area -Wall A/C unit -2 car garage Amenities: -Sparkling pool -BBQ area -Gated building -Convenient On-Site laundry -Friendly on-site staff - Beautifully landscaped with large open courtyard - Near (all level) schools -Minutes from Knotts/ Disneyland and other attractions REQUIREMENTS: Must make 2.5times combined rental income NO prior evictions $800 MOVE-IN Deposit (oac).
.

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Pets OK, Sparking pool, laundry room, gated building, beautifully landscaped courtyard, BBQ area, covered/ assigned parking, camera system throughout , Wall A/C unit, tile flooring in living area, kitchen and bathroom, newly installed carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted throughout, small pets accepted for additional deposit..
Appliances: Diswasher, Stove,Diswasher, Microwave, Gas Stove.
Parking: Assigned parking
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/anaheim-2-bed-1-bath/5803/

IT490626 - IT49MC5803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 N Syracuse st have any available units?
120 N Syracuse st has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 N Syracuse st have?
Some of 120 N Syracuse st's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 N Syracuse st currently offering any rent specials?
120 N Syracuse st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 N Syracuse st pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 N Syracuse st is pet friendly.
Does 120 N Syracuse st offer parking?
Yes, 120 N Syracuse st offers parking.
Does 120 N Syracuse st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 N Syracuse st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 N Syracuse st have a pool?
Yes, 120 N Syracuse st has a pool.
Does 120 N Syracuse st have accessible units?
No, 120 N Syracuse st does not have accessible units.
Does 120 N Syracuse st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 N Syracuse st has units with dishwashers.
