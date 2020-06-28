120 N Syracuse st

Amenities
We are pleased to inform you that the Villa Del Sol Apartments is currently offering a beautiful spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Anaheim! A lovely Community to call home, you wont regret it! Hope to hear from you soon! This unit will not last ....call or text me today :) Villa Del Sol Apartments features: Unit: -Bright and spacious floor plans -laminate wood flooring in living area -Ccarpet in bedrooms -Gas stove -Dishwasher -Freshly painted two-tone -Ceiling fan in dining area -Wall A/C unit -2 car garage Amenities: -Sparkling pool -BBQ area -Gated building -Convenient On-Site laundry -Friendly on-site staff - Beautifully landscaped with large open courtyard - Near (all level) schools -Minutes from Knotts/ Disneyland and other attractions REQUIREMENTS: Must make 2.5times combined rental income NO prior evictions $800 MOVE-IN Deposit (oac).
Amenities: Air Conditioner, Pets OK, Sparking pool, laundry room, gated building, beautifully landscaped courtyard, BBQ area, covered/ assigned parking, camera system throughout , Wall A/C unit, tile flooring in living area, kitchen and bathroom, newly installed carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted throughout, small pets accepted for additional deposit..
Appliances: Diswasher, Stove,Diswasher, Microwave, Gas Stove.
Parking: Assigned parking
