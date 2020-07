Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport clubhouse coffee bar e-payments hot tub lobby pool table

Pinemeadows Apartment Homes, conveniently located in Anaheim, CA. We offer a variety of amenities including a spa, sparkling pool, and patios / balconies. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments are surrounded by vibrant greenery and flowering shrubs. The walkways that wind around the streams are the perfect pathway for an early evening stroll, they offer residents an opportunity to enjoy the balance of nature. Located near convenient freeways, schools and shopping centers, residents are removed from sounds of the City when their homes sit along the waterfront of Pinemeadows.