Home
Anaheim, CA
1158 W Locust Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1158 W Locust Avenue
1158 West Locust Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1158 West Locust Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
The Colony
Amenities
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pool
Call me if you want to preview this great home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have any available units?
1158 W Locust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Anaheim, CA
.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Anaheim Rent Report
.
Is 1158 W Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1158 W Locust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 W Locust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Anaheim
.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue offer parking?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1158 W Locust Avenue has a pool.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
