All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 1158 W Locust Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
1158 W Locust Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

1158 W Locust Avenue

1158 West Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1158 West Locust Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802
The Colony

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pool
Call me if you want to preview this great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have any available units?
1158 W Locust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
Is 1158 W Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1158 W Locust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1158 W Locust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue offer parking?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1158 W Locust Avenue has a pool.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1158 W Locust Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1158 W Locust Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Monte
3400 West Del Monte Drive
Anaheim, CA 92804
Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Franciscan
120 N Syracuse St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles