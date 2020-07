Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets furnished hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access tennis court on-site laundry

Life's short, so life fully. Italian for 'short', the word breve embodies the idea of enjoying and savoring every moment that life has to offer. Breve Park is a collection of refined apartment homes and exciting amenities that allow one to truly experience life to its fullest. The sleek finishes, airy floor plans, and intentional design of the apartment help decompress and recharge the soul after a long day. While the resort-style pool, high-performance fitness center, and clubhouse inspire and invigorate. Breve Park strives to create the feeling of home, but in terms of experiencing life, the journey begins with you.