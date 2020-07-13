All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

Vivere Lofts

1331 E Katella Ave · (310) 231-6401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now offering 6 weeks free! Offer valid on select apartment homes and for a limited time only. Please contact the leasing office for additional details.
Location

1331 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92805
Platinum Triangle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 873 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$2,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,805

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1349 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vivere Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Vivere Lofts is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways. The Anaheim Transit Center, Angel Stadium and Honda Center are all within a mile. You're an easy stroll to the Santa Ana River Trail, with the incredible dining and shopping of Old Town Orange, MainPlace Mall and The Outlets at Orange just beyond. And major employers like Disneyland, UCI and CHOCC are withing a few minutes drive. It's a truly unrivaled location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $120
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Assigned parking for each unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vivere Lofts have any available units?
Vivere Lofts has 5 units available starting at $2,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does Vivere Lofts have?
Some of Vivere Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vivere Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Vivere Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Now offering 6 weeks free! Offer valid on select apartment homes and for a limited time only. Please contact the leasing office for additional details.
Is Vivere Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Vivere Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Vivere Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Vivere Lofts offers parking.
Does Vivere Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vivere Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vivere Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Vivere Lofts has a pool.
Does Vivere Lofts have accessible units?
No, Vivere Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Vivere Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Vivere Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.

