Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Vivere Lofts is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways. The Anaheim Transit Center, Angel Stadium and Honda Center are all within a mile. You're an easy stroll to the Santa Ana River Trail, with the incredible dining and shopping of Old Town Orange, MainPlace Mall and The Outlets at Orange just beyond. And major employers like Disneyland, UCI and CHOCC are withing a few minutes drive. It's a truly unrivaled location.