Amenities
Vivere Lofts is one of the most connected, commutable and convenient addresses anywhere. With a covered Platinum Triangle address, you'll have instant access to the 5, 55 and 22 freeways. The Anaheim Transit Center, Angel Stadium and Honda Center are all within a mile. You're an easy stroll to the Santa Ana River Trail, with the incredible dining and shopping of Old Town Orange, MainPlace Mall and The Outlets at Orange just beyond. And major employers like Disneyland, UCI and CHOCC are withing a few minutes drive. It's a truly unrivaled location.