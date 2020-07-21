1818 S HARDY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

FULLY FURNISHED,or Unfurnished. you choose! Professional landscaping included! Cozy 3 bdrm 1.75 bath home! Featuring an airy, open floorplan, fully stocked kitchen with gas range/oven, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, lots of cabinets, small appliances, cookware, utensils + more. Living room has comfortable couches, reclining chair, accent tables, lamps, & flat screen TV. Corner breakfast nook, kitchen table & chairs, ceiling fans & floor rugs over tiled floors throughout. Bdrms include 2 queen and 1 double bed, dressers, lamps & closets. Upgraded dual pane windows, programmable thermostat, security doors, window coverings and new gas water heater. Covered parking (2), laundry room w/washer & dryer. Private yard w/patio & outdoor furniture. Near ASU, Orbit shuttles, freeways, & eateries