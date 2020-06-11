Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

1925 E Hayden Lane - 206 Available 08/10/20 Pre-Lease Today! Available for Move-in for August! 2Bed/1Bath with Sparkling Swimming Pool On-site, Covered Parking, and On-site Laundry Room! - Welcome to the Hayden Terrance Apartments

1925 E. Hayden Lane, Tempe, AZ, 85281



Apartment and Community Features:

• Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Stove

• New Interior Painting

• Beautiful Tile Flooring

• Lots of Windows

• Walk in Closets

• Onsite Laundry

• Sparking Swimming Pool

• Covered Parking



Popular destinations nearby:

•Arizona State University

•Mill Avenue

•Farmer Arts District

•Tempe Town Lake

•Tempe Market place

•Valley Metro Light Rail.

•Sky Harbor Airport



Please text or call (602)-618-0836 more information or to schedule a tour.



We look forward to showing you your new home!!



(RLNE4008300)