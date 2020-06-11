All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:17 PM

Hayden Lane

1876 E Hayden Ln · (480) 648-0801
Location

1876 E Hayden Ln, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1925 E Hayden Lane - 206 · Avail. Aug 10

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hayden Lane.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
1925 E Hayden Lane - 206 Available 08/10/20 Pre-Lease Today! Available for Move-in for August! 2Bed/1Bath with Sparkling Swimming Pool On-site, Covered Parking, and On-site Laundry Room! - Welcome to the Hayden Terrance Apartments
1925 E. Hayden Lane, Tempe, AZ, 85281

Apartment and Community Features:
• Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Stove
• New Interior Painting
• Beautiful Tile Flooring
• Lots of Windows
• Walk in Closets
• Onsite Laundry
• Sparking Swimming Pool
• Covered Parking

Popular destinations nearby:
•Arizona State University
•Mill Avenue
•Farmer Arts District
•Tempe Town Lake
•Tempe Market place
•Valley Metro Light Rail.
•Sky Harbor Airport

Please text or call (602)-618-0836 more information or to schedule a tour.

We look forward to showing you your new home!!

(RLNE4008300)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Admin $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: 50lbs
Parking Details: Covered parking spot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hayden Lane have any available units?
Hayden Lane has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Hayden Lane have?
Some of Hayden Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hayden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Hayden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hayden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Hayden Lane is pet friendly.
Does Hayden Lane offer parking?
Yes, Hayden Lane offers parking.
Does Hayden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hayden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hayden Lane have a pool?
Yes, Hayden Lane has a pool.
Does Hayden Lane have accessible units?
No, Hayden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does Hayden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hayden Lane has units with dishwashers.

