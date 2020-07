Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access package receiving

At Talavera, you will discover what luxury urban living in downtown Tempe is truly about. Our one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer comfortable living spaces with complementing finishes that create a warm and inviting home for you and your family.



Take advantage of the resort-style amenities including the pool and new high-tech fitness center that features Fitness On-Demand, or enjoy some playtime with your dog at the Bark Park. Discover the ultimate lifestyle combined with custom home luxury at Talavera Apartment Homes.