Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony oven range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill dog park hot tub internet access

Murietta at ASU is a dream location offering amazing one to three bedroom apartments in Tempe with contemporary kitchens complete with frost-free refrigerators, microwave ovens, disposals and dishwashers. Additionally, we've included an in-home washer and dryer. The community amenities are sure to keep you active with a lighted basketball court and a sand volleyball court equipped for evening play. Join friends and neighbors for a refreshing dip in the swimming pool or relax in front of the fireplace in the clubhouse, there is no shortage of opportunities to unwind or socialize. With maintenance-free living, great on-site recreational and social facilities and the excitement of Downtown Tempe, Murietta at ASU offers the perfect apartments in Tempe just for you! Contact us today!