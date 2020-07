Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest suite hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly lobby

Settle into a life of convenience and comfort, as well as beautiful lakeside views at Ten01 on the Lake luxury apartments in Tempe. This pet-friendly location offers so much more than the average apartment community, including a variety of amenities currently being revamped and upgraded! Each of our residents, from working professionals to students and educators, can appreciate our apartments near ASU’s campus, Mill Avenue and Tempe Marketplace, which offers over 100 different shops, restaurants, and nightlife! Come and check out our latest upgraded units and the views from our rooftop sky lounge!